Murder probe launched after body of missing man found in water at Stockport park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in the search for 26-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.

Keano Byrne was first reported missing on 27 March and was last seen walking with another man in Stockport.

Greater Manchester Police has been searching in and around Reddish Vale Country Park since Mr Byrne went missing.

The force has now confirmed a body was found in water at the park at around 12.10pm on Friday.

Two men were previously arrested as part of the inquiry but both have since been released under investigation.

Police said formal identification is yet to take place but they have launched a murder inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Clearly this is an upsetting time for Keano’s family and they are being kept informed of the ongoing investigation as well as being supported by specialist officers.

“Specialist teams from GMP have been searching for Keano and trying to establish what happened to him since he was reported missing.

“It is early stages of the investigation but we are determined to find out what happened to Keano so his family can have the answers they deserve.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but officers are treating his disappearance as a murder inquiry following information revealed during the investigation into his disappearance.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday 26 March between 3:30am and 6:30am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

“No matter how small the information may seem, it may help us to piece together what has happened.”

Officers have asked for anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, images, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour to contact them by calling 0161 856 6377.