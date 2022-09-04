For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in west London.

Officers were called in the early hours of Sunday morning to Kensington High Street after reports of gun fire.

A man - thought to be in his 20s - was found by officers with gunshot wounds and given emergency first aid. He was taken to hospital by paramedics and died just after 5.30am.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A police cordon is currently in place on a section of Kensington High Street and forensics are at the scene.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email joe.middleton@independent.co.uk

The arrested man remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place, the force said. The Met’s Specialist Crime Command have launched a murder investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.