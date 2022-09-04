For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the killing of schoolgirl Oliva Pratt-Korbel have arrested a 34-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police said in a statement on Sunday that a second man, 41, from the Knowsley area, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were arrested in Runcorn, Cheshire, and have been held in custody for questioning. The 34-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their home in Liverpool (Famil handout/PA)

Olivia, 9, was killed when a masked gunman chased another man into her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool and opened fire in August.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured in the shooting and is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

Last week police said two guns were used in shooting the as they released a new video of the suspected gunman.

The force released CCTV footage of the shooter running from the house on Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool where Olivia was shot dead last week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said forensic investigators had concluded two guns were used during the attack but neither had been found.

“I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now,” he said.

A little girl in the street outside the house where Olivia was killed (PA)

He added that police hoped the CCTV would jog people’s memories of that day, if they saw the gunman in the area around 10pm on Monday 22 August.

Police previously arrested two men, aged 33 from Dovecot and aged 36 from Huyton, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Both were later released on bail and remain under investigation. The intended target of the attack, Joseph Nee, was also arrested.

Police in Liverpool launched Operation Miller, a crackdown on organised crime after Olivia’s became the third fatal shooting in a week in the city.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Leinster Road early on 21 August. Three people have been arrested in connection with her death.

Sam Rimmer, 22, died after he was shot in Dingle on 16 August. Four males have been arrested and bailed in relation to his murder.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public to come forward with information on the three killings.