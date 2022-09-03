For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New CCTV footage has been released of a man seen near the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

The nine-year-old died after she was shot in the chest when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home last week.

Merseyside Police has now shared a video of a man in a white jacket who was in the area at the time of the killing.

“We need to know who this man is as he was in the area when 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot & killed in her own home in Liverpool on August 22,” the force wrote on Twitter.

“Do you know his name? Did you see him? We believe he may have important information that could help us catch her killer.”

It comes after detectives revealed two guns were used during the shooting at 10pm on 22 August in the Dovecot area of the city, but that neither had been found.

Police also previously released CCTV of the suspected gunman running from the scene as they warned anyone helping him that officers would do “everything legitimately possible to bring you to justice”.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man seen near the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Merseyside Police)

The footage showed a man wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves. Police said the suspect was about 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl was attempting to close the door on the gunman when the bullet hit her daughter.

A post-mortem examination found the schoolgirl’s medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA)

Her mother was also injured and is still receiving treatment for her injuries, police said.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder last week and have been released on bail.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, who is leading the murder investigation, said the gunman “callously” ran away from the scene and climbed through gardens to avoid being identified.

Another CCTV video showed the suspected gunman dressed in black running away from the scene (Merseyside Police)

In a direct appeal to anyone who may have been told to hide or dispose of the guns, Mr Kameen said: “I understand you may be frightened of contacting us, but I want you to do the right thing for Olivia and tell us where they are right now.

“If you are hiding the guns and you have no intention of telling us, then I place you in the same category as the vile man responsible for the murder. And we will hunt you too.”

He added: “It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl.”