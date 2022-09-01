For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two guns were used in the shooting which killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police said.

Merseyside Police released CCTV of a gunman running from the the house on Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool where the nine-year-old girl was shot.

The girl was shot dead last week as a masked gunman chased another man into her home in the Dovecot area and opened fire. Her mother Cheryl was also injured and is still receiving treatment for her injuries, police said.

Police held a press conference on Thursday with updates on the search for her killer. Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said investigators had confirmed there were two guns used during the attack.

“I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now.”

He said said police were releasing CCTV to try jog people’s memories if they saw the gunman in the area around 10pm on 22 August.

The footage shows a man wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves. DC Kameen said he was around 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.

CCTV shows gunman fleeing the scene following the shooting (Merseyside Police)

“This footage shows the gunman running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue. You then see him turn right into Berryford Road and go out of sight. We know he is climbing into and through peoples gardens to avoid being seen,” DC Kameen said.

Police arrested two men on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, aged 33 from Dovecot and aged 36 from Huyton. Both were conditionally bailed and remain under investigation.

DC Kameen thanked the public for the “huge amount of information” they had provided to police. He said Olivia‘s mother Cheryl was “incredibly thankful” for the care and compassion from the community.

Police yesterday reiterated their appeal for information on Olivia’s murder. DC Kameen said:”Just because we have seen two arrests doesn’t mean that we need that information any less.

Olivia was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool (PA)

“Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is.”

Olivia’s death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Leinster Road early on 21 August. Three people have been arrested in connection with her death.

Sam Rimmer, 22, died after he was shot in Dingle on 16 August. Four males have been arrested and bailed in relation to his murder.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public to come forward with information on the three killings.