Sam Rimmer ‘murder’: Fourth man arrested over fatal shooting in Toxteth

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.

Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle, was shot dead in the street when two people on motorbikes, thought to be electric bikes, opened fire on Tuesday 16 August.

He was taken to hospital after the shooting on Lavrock Bank cul-de-sac but was pronounced dead a short while later.

Merseyside Police said on Saturday that a 23-year-old man from Liverpool had been arrested on suspicion of Mr Rimmer’s murder and was being interviewed by detectives.

Three men aged 21, 20 and 17, also from Liverpool, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder last week have since been bailed.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who lives in the area of Lavrock Bank, or were passing through at about 11.40pm on Tuesday 16 August, to please contact police. You may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything so we can find those responsible for this despicable attack that led to the murder of Sam Rimmer.”

Officers are continuing to trawl through CCTV and are speaking to witnesses and examing forensic evidence.

Anyone with information can use a police portal to upload footage or send it via direct message to @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK.