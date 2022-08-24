For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Toxteth, Liverpool.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning, while a 21-year-old, from Dingle, and a 17-year-old boy, from the city centre, were attested later on Wednesday. All three are being questioned by police.

Mr Rimmer, from Bootle, was fatally shot in the street on Tuesday night last week.

He was with friends when two men on motorbikes, thought to be electric bikes, opened fire.

Merseyside Police said they were called to reports of the shooting around 11.40pm, when they found Mr Rimmer seriously injured.

Officers tried to resuscitate him until the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital. But he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Mr Rimmer and his friends were in Lavrock Bank, a cul-de-sac, when the bikers approached.

Police said the arrest was made following a number of warrants executed in the Liverpool area on Wednesday, in response to a recent spate of gun and knife crime in the area.

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: “The investigation into Sam’s death is progressing with one suspect now in custody for questioning.

“This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible.

“Detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have completed a number of house-to-house inquiries, but we still very much need the public’s help to assist us in building a picture of events surrounding this incident as well as identifying the offenders.

“Similarly, if you were in the Dingle and Toxteth areas and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything, as this could be vital in putting those people before the courts and getting justice for Sam’s family.”

Police, who stepped up patrols in the area following the attack, are appealing for anyone who can help to use a portal to download footage or to send a direct message to @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK.