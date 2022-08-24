✕ Close Police launch murder investigation after nine-year-old girl fatally shot in Liverpool

A 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the fatal shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, has been arrested.

Merseyside Police said the man was on probation but is now detained in hospital and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen renewed an appeal for members of the community to come forward with information on the shooting.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account,” Mr Keenan said.

Police hunting the gunman responsible for killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel have received the name of a suspect by two different sources, according to reports.