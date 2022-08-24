Liverpool shooting – live: Target in killing of girl, 9, arrested on probation
Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries
A 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the fatal shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, has been arrested.
Merseyside Police said the man was on probation but is now detained in hospital and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen renewed an appeal for members of the community to come forward with information on the shooting.
“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account,” Mr Keenan said.
Police hunting the gunman responsible for killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel have received the name of a suspect by two different sources, according to reports.
'You had so much potential': Flowers and tributes laid on street where Olivia lived
Tributes have been laid on the street where Olivia lived in Dovecot.
One of the floral tributes read: “You had so much potential. We will always miss you in class, nobody can replace you.”
Another reads: “Rest in paradise. The best there ever was, ride your bike high.
“Love you.” Another reads: “Rest in peace Olivia, fly high beautiful angel. Thinking of all (your) family.”
“Lots of love.”
Another tribute reads: “RIP baby girl can't believe what has happened, feels like a nightmare.
“We will miss you so much our sassy queen.”
Liverpool Echo editor defends ‘divisive’ front page
The political editor of the Liverpool Echo has defended the paper’s “strong front page” which asked people “whose side are you on?” as police hunt Olivia’s gunman.
It comes after Tom Williams, the Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, has criticised the paper’s coverage for making the city appear “divided” and said criminals only make up a “very small minority” in the city.
Defending the front page, the Liverpool Echo’s political editor Liam Thorp told Sky News: “We put out a strong front page today, which is simply asking people, whose side are you on?
“There is in Liverpool and in other areas, this kind of suggestion of an anti-grass culture, a sort of code between criminals.
“But, you know, the chief constable put it well yesterday when she said this crosses every single line that anybody could ever have, even a hardened criminal.
“A nine-year-old girl has been shot dead in her own home. You know, you have to look within yourself and think even if you are involved in crime, well, surely this is the line.”
Pictured: Family remember ‘beautiful angel’ killed by shooting
Auxilliary Bishop of Liverpool Tom Williams said he thought the city had changed in the 15 years since the death of Rhys Jones.
He said: “I think Liverpool is a different city to what it was 15 years ago.
“I imagine the community now is feeling a bit gobsmacked, frightened, anxious and concerned, and I think in some ways it will draw them closer together.
“If people are scared to come forward, we need to know what they are scared of. You can't blame people for being frightened.
“I think what the police are doing is quite sensible.
“People now need each other. Don't let this split you further apart, people need to talk to one another and to be able to share.”
Criminals make up ‘very small minority’ in Liverpool, says Bishop
The Bishop of Liverpool has denied the city is "divided" over the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police appeal for the community's help to find her killer.
The nine-year-old was fatally shot on Monday evening as a gunman attempted to force his way into her family home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash.
Merseyside Police have warned against a “no-grass” culture taking hold among locals, while the Liverpool Echo has urged readers not to “surrender our city to the thugs.”
Interviewed on BBC Breakfast, Bishop Tom Williams said the community is angry about Olivia's death.
“The one thing that gets me is that people get the impression that we're a divided city, you know, there's criminals and everything else,” he said.
“It's not divided 50/50, there's a very small percentage, and it's them getting all the headlines all the time I think, which upsets me most of all.”
He criticised the Liverpool Echo's front page - which asked readers "Whose side are you on?" - and said criminals make up a "very small minority" of the city.
Watch: Andrew Pierce blames 'black communities' for murders on GMB
Watch: Police appeal for information on murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool
Man chased by gunman who shot Olivia dead arrested after breaching prison release licence
Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night have arrested a 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the shooting.
Merseyside Police said the man has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence. He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.”
Football pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called for tighter gun and knife crime laws following the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
In a message directed to Merseyside Police, metro mayor Steve Rotherham and directly elected mayor Joanne Anderson, the Sky Sports pundit said: “Gun and knife crime in this country and especially in my city right now is out of control, we need greater sentences for people found guilty of this crime. This story is heartbreaking.”
Aston Villa manager and former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard also expressed sorrow at the shooting posting a photo of Olivia followed by a photo of Wednesday’s Liverpool Echo front page which reads “Whose side are you on?”
Criminals turning in Olivia’s killer ‘rare,’ former chief constable says
The former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has downplayed the likelihood of criminals turning in the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Questioned on Sky News about whether criminal gangs would respond to an appeal from Merseyside Police, Sir Peter Fahy said: “It's very rare, really.
“This, at the end of the day, will be down to either a lucky piece of information from the public, really good analysis of mobile phone data.
“Sometimes another criminal gang will see to their advantage in a way to pass forward information which might lead to the disruption of another criminal gang.
“Often when criminal members suffer the most horrendous injuries they refuse to co-operate with the police or tell the police what's happened.
“Because they want to exact their own revenge or just out of fear.”
