‘We will find you’: Police searching for Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman say ‘unclear’ whether he is still in country
It is “unclear” whether the gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was still in the country, police have said.
Merseyside Police said it had received “a number of names” as it continued to make enquiries into the fatal shooting of the girl in Liverpool earlier this week.
The force has previously urged the gunman to hand himself in. But Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said this had not happened as of Thursday.
“My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters.
DCS Kameen said it was unclear whether the gunman had fled overseas after the attack. “We will find him wherever he goes,” he said.
More follows...
