CCTV footage has captured the sound of four gunshots fired at the moment that a nine-year-old girl was killed in a Liverpool shooting.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally wounded after a gunman fired shots into her home in the deadly pursuit of another man who had forced his way into the young girl’s home.

The CCTV recording only shows the front yard of the house and not the attack, however, the audio clearly picks up the sound of gunshots.

The first two gunshots were heard ringing out one after the other, followed by a third and fourth, with noises of struggle heard in the background.

Olivia’s family shared this photo of their ‘sassy queen' (PA)

Olivia had been at home with her mother, Cheryl, and two older siblings when Ms Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said.

He said a gunman, wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing both of them to run away.

One of the men, a 35-year-old convicted burglar, Joseph Nee, forced his way into the home pushing past Ms Korbel.

The gunman then ran in behind Nee firing shots “indiscriminately” into the house, injuring him and Ms Korbel, but fatally wounding Olivia who died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Merseyside Police said Nee was on probation after being released from prison but was now detained in hospital.

The video comes as the police said they will question the 35-year-old about the murder and violating the terms of his licence conditions with “poor behaviour”.

He is from the Dovecot area of Liverpool and was jailed for 45 months in 2018 for multiple burglary offences.

The second man who escaped the attack has not been found and officers are searching for him in connection with their investigation into the killing, a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (PA)

Officers have been searching CCTV footage and making door-to-door enquiries to identify those involved.

Mr Kameen said: “We are receiving CCTV, we are receiving names, we are receiving information. People are telling us where they were and what areas they were in, which is absolutely fantastic.”

Olivia’s uncle Peter Korbel shared a smiling picture of her on Facebook, writing that the family would “remember this picture of my beautiful niece with happiness and pride ... this tiny cheeky little girl with the Korbel attitude thrown in and then some”.

He went on: “But to the scum that’s done this ... this picture is going to haunt you for the rest of your days.”

The killing of the innocent girl has sent shockwaves in the community where some parents are speaking of their desire to move out of the area after a perceived upsurge in violence while others demanded justice.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” said one resident, who asked not to be named. “But you don’t solve this by running. You confront it and make things better.”