The man believed to be the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is a convicted criminal who was jailed for 45 months in 2018 for multiple burglary offences, according to reports.

The 35-year-old man, who has been named as Joseph Nee, the Liverpool Echo reports, suffered gunshot wounds in Monday night’s shooting which killed Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Nee was taken to hospital in a black Audi by a group of friends while Olivia lay dying following the shooting and the gunman fled on foot wearing a black balaclava. He was later arrested by Merseyside Police as officers revealed he was on probation and would now be detained in hospital before being sent back to prison to finish his sentence.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed as her mum tried to stop an intruder (Family handout)

Nee was one of three burglars involved in a 125 mph high-speed chase with police in an attempt to flee a crime scene.

He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.

Liverpool assistant mayor and Knotty Ash councillor Harry Doyle also told The Independent that “vital information” including the name of a suspect, was provided to a local community hub and passed on to officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

“I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday’s appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible. We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account. If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.”

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to “members of the criminal fraternity” to “examine their consciences” and identify Olivia’s killer.

“They will have vital information that can help us,” she said.

“The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson described the shooting as an "unimaginable tragedy" and promised that Merseyside Police would get "whatever they need to catch those responsible".

Ms Kennedy also warned against a “no-grass” culture taking hold in the community, pledging to protect those who spoke to the police.

Investigators believe the attacker chased a 35-year-old man into the house, who had tried to escape through the open front door.