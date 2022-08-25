Liverpool shooting – live: Intended target in killing of Olivia, 9, is convicted criminal
Police say they are receiving names and information in hunt for gunman
A 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the fatal shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, has been arrested and identified as a convicted burglar.
Merseyside Police said the man was on probation but is now detained in hospital and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence.
Reports identified him as Joseph Nee, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, who was jailed for 45 months in 2018 for multiple burglary offences.
He forced his way into the family’s home while trying to flee a masked gunman, and while Olivia lay dying, Nee, who was also shot, was taken to hospital by his friends.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen renewed an appeal for members of the community to come forward with information on the shooting.
“We are receiving CCTV, we are receiving names, we are receiving information. People are telling us where they were and what areas they were in, which is absolutely fantastic,” he said.
Olivia’s cousin pens heartfelt note vowing to find her shooter
Rebecca Louise, the cousin of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot in Liverpool, wrote a heartfelt note on social media, vowing to “get justice”.
“I don’t think I or the family will ever find the words to describe the heartache we have all felt the past 24 hours,” she wrote on Facebook.
“We haven’t just lost ‘Our Liv’, we’ve lost a daughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin and a granddaughter. Our little Liv who was full of life, full of sass and most definitely knew what she wanted in life. You had so much potential and a full life to lead beautiful.
“We will find who did this and we will get justice for you baby girl. Lewis and I love you so much it hurts. Forever 9 years young.”
Kin of Ashley Dale says she’s scared to leave home
Family of Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Liverpool, expressed their concerns about personal safety after the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel the next day.
Although the police have ruled out any links between the two killings, the shootings have left Ashley’s relatives terrified.
Her aunt, Lynsey Dale told The Sun that she is “genuinely scared”.
“My anxiety has kicked in, I don’t even want to go out the door.“I’ve got my own daughter of 14 and I’m scared to let her go anywhere,” she said.
Ms Dale added: “If she does go out I said to her I need to know exactly where you are, even if it’s two minutes down the road. I’m scared to open the door to anyone and there’s no chance I’m opening it at night.”
Figures show dozens of released prisoners murdered in a year
The man believed to be the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is a released prisoner with a history of offending linked to serious and organised crime (Lizzie Dearden writes).
Former drug dealer and burglar Joseph Nee, 35, had fled into her family home while being chased by a masked gunman in Liverpool on Monday night.
In 2020-21, 42 offenders were killed while under probation supervision in England and Wales, and the total stands at 305 for the past decade.
A Ministry of Justice document said that released prisoners are not subject to the same level of protection as they are in custody, adding: “The main responsibilities of offender managers in the community are to assess, supervise and rehabilitate offenders.
“While they can encourage offenders to address issues affecting the offenders’ health and wellbeing, their ability to manage these issues is limited.
“As a result, the level of responsibility and accountability of the probation service for the health and well-being of offenders is substantially different from that of the prison service in relation to deaths in custody.”
Colin Drury hears from residents of the Liverpool neighbourhood where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead yesterday:
As residents gathered at The Drive community centre for the day’s food club, kids activities and financial advice sessions, they spoke of both their fury at the killing and of how this close-knit community would do everything to see the perpetrator caught.
Olivia’s family used the centre occasionally. “They’re lovely,” said Joanne Kennedy, manager. “Completely normal. That’s why this is so shocking.”
“People are in shock,” said Peter Mitchell, chief executive of the Big Help Group, which runs the facility. “They are feeling raw and in pain that this has happened in their community – on their street in many cases – and they also feel a level of intimidation that if they speak out, that may put themselves at risk. That is absolutely natural.
“But places like this have an in-built resilience and in-built sense of right and wrong so I think, if we can provide a safe space, they will come forward. We say to them, ‘If you won’t tell the police, tell us because then it’s our responsibility instead of yours’.”
Read the full piece here:
‘Justice will be done,’ says one Liverpool resident following young Olivia’s killing
Liverpool’s not divided, Bishop protests
The Bishop of Liverpool has denied the city is "divided" over the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police appeal for the community's help to find her killer.
Merseyside Police have warned against a "no-grass" culture taking hold among locals, while the Liverpool Echo has urged readers not to "surrender our city to the thugs".
Bishop Tom Williams told the BBC the community is angry about Olivia's death.
"The one thing that gets me is that people get the impression that we're a divided city, you know, there's criminals and everything else," he said.
"It's not divided 50/50, there's a very small percentage, and it's them getting all the headlines all the time I think, which upsets me most of all."
Burglar named as intended target of Liverpool shooting
A burglar has been named as the intended target of the shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The Press Association said Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, was understood to be the man hurt in the violence that left Olivia dead and her mother wounded on Monday.
He forced his way in to her family home while trying to flee a masked gunman, and while the little girl lay dying, Nee, who was also shot, was taken to hospital by his friends in a black Audi.
Merseyside Police have refused to publicly identify Nee, but earlier said a 35-year-old man injured in the shooting would be recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his release.
A statement from Merseyside Police said: “A 35-year-old man, suspected to have been the target of the shooting, has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.
“He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.”
Killers have ‘no regard for anyone’s life or safety’, says ex-cop
Killers have “no regard for anyone’s life or safety,” a former Merseyside Police officer said after the shooting of a nie-year-old girl in Liverpool on Tuesday.
Speaking to LBC, Dr David Lowe said: “Look at the individuals carrying out these attacks, they’re just callous people, they have no regard for anyone’s life or safety.”
Merseyside Police now ‘baring its teeth’ at criminals, says detective
The police force in Merseyside is “baring its teeth” at criminals following three fatal shootings in the space of a week, a senior detective has claimed
Armed police and strike teams broke down front doors in Liverpool as part of a series of raids on Wednesday morning. The raids were carried out as part of Operation Miller, the force’s ongoing response to serious and organised crime.
The action followed the deaths of Sam Rimmer, 22, last Tuesday, Ashley Dale, 28, on Sunday and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who died following a shooting in Dovecot on Monday night.
Two men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of Rimmer’s murder today.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations at Merseyside Police, said: “This morning we have seen a series of warrants taking place right across Merseyside in response to serious and organised crime and also, obviously, the dreadful circumstances we have seen in the past week and the three murders.
“This is, in effect, Merseyside Police baring its teeth. So our serious and organised crime element or fraternity have decided to bare their teeth last week, but we are showing ours now.
“So it’s about reassuring our communities that we are on the front foot around keeping them safe, we are proactive, we’re hard-edged and we will take the fight to the criminal.”
Heartfelt tribute from Olivia’s best friend
The best friend of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her “big sister” who she will “miss so much”, the Liverpool Echo reports.
Hattie said: “Olivia, you are the best friend anyone could wish for, like my big sister. I will miss you so much. Lots of love Hattie xx.”
Her brother Logan, who was in Olivia’s class at St Margaret Mary’s Primary School, said “school won’t be the same” without her.
Newcastle fans asked to join applause in tribute
Newcastle United fans have been invited to take part in a minute’s applause in the ninth minute of tonight’s match with Tranmere Rovers to mark Olivia’s death.
Nicola Palios, Vice Chairman of Tranmere Rovers, said the club offered their heartfelt condolences to the families of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.
