Toxteth shooting: Man gunned down as ‘suspects flee on electric bikes’
Officers believe the victim was in his early 20s
A murder investigation has been launched in Toxteth after a man was shot dead in a street.
Merseyside Police said it was called to reports of a shooting on Lavrock Bank around 11.40pm on Tuesday night where they found a seriously injured man, believed to be in his early 20s, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Police said in a statement that they believe the offenders fled the scene on electric bikes.
Officers performed CPR at the scene until the ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short while later.
Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations while the early stages of the murder investigation begin. Officers are also conducting house-to-house inquiries and will be examining CCTV footage in a bid to identify the offenders.
Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in its infancy and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify those responsible.
“I understand this will be shocking for the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry. If anyone has any information that would help us with our investigation, or who saw or heard anything suspicious before or after the incident I would encourage them to come forward and tell us what they know.
“I would ask also ask that if anyone has CCTV, or ring doorbell, footage that could help us to get in touch urgently.”
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1259 of 16 August.
