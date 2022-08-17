Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Darius Danesh’s ex-wife, the Canadian actor Natasha Henstridge, has shared a tribute to the Pop Idol star after his death aged 41.

Danesh was a Scottish singer and actor who rose to fame on the talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol in the early 2000s.

The star’s death was announced by his family in a statement, which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on 11 August and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time, however the local police department confirmed there were no suspicions of foul play.

Danesh, who relocated to the US, had married Henstridge in 2011. The couple separated two years later and their divorce was finalised in 2018.

Sharing photos from their time together on Instagram in a since-deleted post, Henstridge wrote: “’I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – only more love’ – Mother Theresa.

“There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

In the first picture, the pair could be seen posing against a sunset. Another photo showed Danesh and Henstridge with her two sons, Tristan River, 23, and Asher Sky, 21.

Danesh and Henstridge began dating in 2004. After filing for divorce in 2013, they had a brief reconciliation in 2016.

Danesh and Henstridge (Getty Images)

Danesh previously told The Herald: “It was often a long-distance relationship for half of it. That in itself was an amazing experience, but a painful one. When you love someone you want to be with them.”

Henstridge rose to prominence in 1995 with her debut role in the science-fiction thriller Species, followed by performances in Species II and Species III.

She has also starred in the movies Maximum Risk, The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards and Ghosts of Mars.

