CCTV footage released by Merseyside Police shows the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Officials also revealed that two guns were used in the incident on Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool on 22 August.

Det Ch Supt Kameen said the footage shows the gunman “running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue,” then turning right and “out of sight.”

The child was fatally shot in the chest when a man fired into her home, also injuring her mother and the intended target of the shooting.

