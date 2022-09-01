Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police say two guns used in shooting of nine-year-old

Merseyside Police said two guns were used in the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

In a press update, detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said: “This man is toxic. He is toxic to our communities, and if you’re protecting him, he’s toxic to you and your family.”

While forensic investigators concluded that two guns were used during the attack, neither had been found.

Olivia was shot in the chest by a gunman who fired into her home while chasing another man, also injuring the intended target and the child’s mother.

