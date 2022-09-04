‘Callous’ mother and daughter stole from elderly to pay for cigarettes and alcohol
Dionne Clarke, 57 and Cherrelle Clarke, 29 committed a number of offences in Canterbury and Ramsgate
A mother and daughter who stole bank cards and cash from elderly people to buy alcohol and cigarettes have been jailed.
Dionne Clarke, 57 and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, Kent, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud at Canterbury Crown Court.
The pair admitted the offences and were sentenced on Thursday, 1 September. Cherelle was jailed for five years and Dionne was sentenced to three years and eight months.
They carried out a number of offences in Canterbury and Ramsgate, with police describing their behaviour as "callous".
The offences took place between May and June this year.
In May 2022 the pair robbed a man of his wallet in a Canterbury supermarket car park, Kent Police said.
In June they stole a purse from a woman under the guise they were helping to carry her shopping up some steps in Ramsgate.
The stolen bank cards were then used in shops, a café and a pub where they were found by officers and arrested.
On Wednesday 25 May 2022, Kent Police was called to a report of a robbery.
A man in his 80s was by his car in a supermarket car park in Canterbury when he felt someone taking his wallet.
He tried to keep hold of it but a woman pulled the wallet with force, causing the victim to fall to the ground and sustained grazes.
An investigation later identified the offenders as Dionne and Cherelle Clark who were seen throwing the wallet into a river after removing the bank cards.
Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: "The Clarkes were callous in their approach, targeting elderly people and either forcefully taking what was not theirs or tricking their victim with fake kindness while they stole."
"They then spent someone else’s money on tobacco and alcohol.
"I hope they use their time in custody to seriously question their choices in life and perhaps realise how despicable their behaviour is."
