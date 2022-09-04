Trio charged after Lego worth £4,000 stolen from three B&M branches over two days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been charged after Lego worth £4,000 was stolen over two days.

Toys worth around £650 were stolen from B&M in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, at around 5pm on Monday 29 August.

More Lego sets worth around £1,000 were then stolen from another B&M store in Mansfield, at around 8pm the same evening.

The following day, Lego sets and children’s toys worth almost £3,000 were stolen from a third B&M store, at Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield.

Following inquiries, three men were arrested in the Newark area on Wednesday.

Conlon McDonagh, 22, of Gregory Road, Southall, Ealing; Tom McDonagh, 22, of Greenwood Avenue, Enfield; and Patrick Ward, 22, of Gregory Road, Southall have since been charged with three counts of theft.

The trio were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday 2 September.

Sergeant Antony Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to treat shop thefts seriously and our proactive work to combat this issue is ongoing.

“This includes targeted operations in hot-spot areas, increased patrols and working closely with businesses and local authorities to reduce retail crime.”