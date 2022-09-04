Jump to content
Trio charged after Lego worth £4,000 stolen from three B&M branches over two days

Conlon McDonagh, Tom McDonagh and Patrick Ward were all charged with three counts of theft

Josie Adnitt
Sunday 04 September 2022 09:54
<p>The bricks were stolen from three shops over two days </p>

(Getty Images)

Three men have been charged after Lego worth £4,000 was stolen over two days.

Toys worth around £650 were stolen from B&M in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, at around 5pm on Monday 29 August.

More Lego sets worth around £1,000 were then stolen from another B&M store in Mansfield, at around 8pm the same evening.

The following day, Lego sets and children’s toys worth almost £3,000 were stolen from a third B&M store, at Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield.

Following inquiries, three men were arrested in the Newark area on Wednesday.

Conlon McDonagh, 22, of Gregory Road, Southall, Ealing; Tom McDonagh, 22, of Greenwood Avenue, Enfield; and Patrick Ward, 22, of Gregory Road, Southall have since been charged with three counts of theft.

The trio were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday 2 September.

Sergeant Antony Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to treat shop thefts seriously and our proactive work to combat this issue is ongoing.

“This includes targeted operations in hot-spot areas, increased patrols and working closely with businesses and local authorities to reduce retail crime.”

