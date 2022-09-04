Jump to content
Teenager and her two younger sisters killed in ‘violent and traumatic incident’ in Dublin

Teenage boy also taken to hospital following incident in the Tallaght area as man in his 20s arrested

Cate McCurry
Sunday 04 September 2022 08:51
<p>Gardai are investigating the incident after three sisters died and a boy was injured </p>

Gardai are investigating the incident after three sisters died and a boy was injured

(PA Archive)

A teenager and her two younger sisters have been killed after a ‘violent and traumatic incident’ at a home in Dublin.

Police officers were called to a property in the Tallaght area of the city at around 12.30am on Sunday.

Two children and a teenager were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

A teenage boy was also taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai described it as a ‘violent, challenging and traumatic incident’ but have not provided further details about what happened.

The Garda Armed Support Unit used non-lethal devices to arrest a man in his early 20s at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also taken to CHI and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Gardai said everyone involved is believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

The scene at the Rossfield Estate remains sealed off and a forensic examination will take place on Sunday by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed and post-mortem examinations are due to take place. A family liaison officer has been appointed and will continue to support those involved, Gardai added.

