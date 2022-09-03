For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who stabbed a passer-by in the chest and slashed another with a samurai sword while high on crack cocaine has been ordered to stay in hospital by a court.

Ali Bhatti, 33, called police to say he was going out armed, then swung the sword above his head as he roamed around the streets.

Police officers were forced to Taser him multiple times before he finally fell to the ground and was handcuffed, police said.

When Bhatti called police on 22 October last year, he told the call handler he had taken crack cocaine and said he thought someone was trying to kill him.

While still on the phone to the 999 call handler, he left his house in Crawley, West Sussex, and rode a motorbike around a mile down the road before crashing into a roundabout.

He then marched towards oncoming cars, walking through traffic at around 8pm, brandishing the Japanese martial arts sword in the air before attacking two members of the public.

When a passer-by who recognised Bhatti asked him if he was okay, he launched the unprovoked attack and stabbed the 38-year-old, leaving him with chest and forearm wounds.

Bhatti then slashed a second man, 61, who was walking along a nearby footpath, leaving him with a large wound to his shoulder.

Two officers managed to tackle the armed suspect and helped get treatment for the two victims.

The two victims of the attack suffered serious physical injuries (PA)

PC Ryan Oakley and Sergeant James Arrol-Barker were first on the scene and they Tasered Bhatti multiple times before the electric shock took effect and he fell to the tarmac.

As soon as he did, the officers handcuffed him and seized the weapon and arrested him.

At Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, Bhatti was found guilty by a jury of one count of attempted murder, one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

On Friday, at the same court, he was given a section 37 hospital order and section 41 restriction order under the Mental Health Act.

These orders last until the defendant is discharged by a Mental Health Tribunal or if a doctor says he is safe to be released.

Detective Constable Scott Parry, of the Crawley Criminal Investigations Department at Sussex Police, said after the conviction that both men suffered serious physical injuries and lasting emotional trauma.

He added: “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack on two innocent members of the public.

“The lives of both men have been severely impacted by this assault – not only in their recovery from the physical injuries, but also the mental scars they now endure.

“I commend their bravery in giving evidence and thank them for supporting our investigation.

“I hope the verdict and sentence delivered this week will help them move forward from this deeply traumatic incident.”