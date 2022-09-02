Moment police horse collapses and dies at Notting Hill Carnival

A police horse collapsed and died at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday, 28 August.

Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, was one of the Metropolitan Police’s most experienced horses. He collapsed around 9pm last Sunday.

Footage shows Sandown toppling over as an officer tries to take control of his reins, before lying motionless on the floor.

A cause of death has not yet been determined but a post-mortem is under way.

“PH Sandown was an affectionate character who was full of personality. He loved his food and was always nuzzling in pockets looking for treats,” the Met said.

