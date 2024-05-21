Neighbour of woman killed by XL bully dogs warned children not to go near them

The neighbour of a woman who was mauled to death by two XL bully dogs feared the animals were dangerous and warned her child to never touch them.

Horrified onlookers saw emergency medical teams administering CPR to the dog owner, aged in her fifties, who was fatally attacked in her home in Hornchurch, east London, just after 1pm on Monday 20 May.

The victim has been named locally as Angeline Mahal.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she had previously warned her child about going near the dogs.