Martin Lewis reveals how five-minute check could earn you tens of thousands of pounds

Martin Lewis has urged people to carry out an easy five-minute check which could add tens of thousands of pounds to their pension pot.

The Money Saving Expert founder has revealed how the UK currently has an estimated £27 billion pounds of unclaimed pensions.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (21 May), the financial guru urged people to carry out a simple check on the government’s pension tracing service to see if they are owed money.

He then revealed how one person contacted to tell him that following their check, they discovered a lost pension pot of £82,000.

“That is not an uncommon amount”, he said.