First look at rare Francois’ langur baby born at San Diego Zoo

An endangered Francois' langur has given birth at the San Diego Zoo, with adorable footage showing the baby cuddling up to its mother.

Meili, who had been under pregnancy observation for several months, gave birth to a vibrant orange infant in april - the zoo's first baby from the species since 2019.

Its hair will darken as it matures.

Both the "gentle" mother and her baby are in good health, the zoo said.

Francois' langurs, with a population of just over 2,000 in the wild, are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.