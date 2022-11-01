Pair of endangered leaf monkeys born at Twycross Zoo

Two endangered leaf monkeys have been born at Twycross Zoo in the Midlands.

The Francois' langur monkeys, Fran and CJ, were recently delivered by their mothers Lychee and Pak Choi at the zoo in Warwickshire, which houses the largest collection of monkeys and apes in the western World.

Due to deforestation and hunting, the primates are endangered in the wild, with sections of their habitats in Vietnam and China protected as national parks.

