Amy Dowden marks one year since receiving cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Amy Dowden marked a year since receiving her breast cancer diagnosis with an emotional video of unseen photos documenting her treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional reflected on the past 12 months since her diagnosis with a special video on Instagram.

The 33-year-old shared clips from her various chemotherapy sessions, the moment she started losing her hair and when she had it shaved off.

The video, posted on Saturday (18 May), is accompanied by the ballad, The Climb.

The dancer’s latest scans revealed she is cancer-free.