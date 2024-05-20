Will Smith helped by Martin Lawrence as actor makes Bad Boys 4 plea

Martin Lawrence rushed to help friend and co-star Will Smith as he made a Bad Boys 4 plea to his followers on Instagram.

The duo return as Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the fourth installment of the beloved action-comedy, which is released in cinemas on Friday 7 June.

Getting into character, Smith posted an Instagram video of himself sliding into action on Sunday (19 May).

As he falls to the floor, Smith tells his followers: “Bad Boys in theatres June 7.”

Lawrence rushes over and asks: “You alright, Big Willie?

Smith replies: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, I just want them to see the movie.”

He captioned the video: “Tailbone has left the chat.”