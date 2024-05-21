Doctor reveals best position for getting a good night’s sleep

A doctor has revealed the best position to lay in for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Following research that reveals almost half of people in their 50s are struggling to sleep, Dr Sara Kayat offered her tips to a good night’s rest when she appeared on This Morning on Monday (20 May).

Dr Kayat said: “Your sleep posture is really important, so try the ‘dreamer pose’. That’s where you lie in a semi-fetal position with your knees bent up and this puts less pressure on the spine, and if you then put a nice pillow between your knees that will help the pressure further.”