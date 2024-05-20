David Beckham says his love of fashion has nothing to do with Victoria

David Beckham has revealed his love of fashion has nothing to do with his wife Victoria.

The former England captain said he first became interested in clothes when he was just eight-years-old, insisting his love of clothes has nothing to do with his fashion-designer wife.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, released on Monday 20 May, the 49-year-old said: “I was always into fashion.

“When I was eight, I was a page boy at my mum’s friend#s wedding and I was asked if I wanted to wear a suit or tights and a pair of ballet shoes. I chose tights.”