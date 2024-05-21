Coronation Street has announced a special week of episodes that are set to reveal the truth about Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.

Four episodes will spread across five days, all reliving the same day through the eyes of different characters that are expected to finally crack the long-running case.

The ITV soap storyline has been leading up to next week ever since Lauren disappeared from her flat at the end of February.

Much-loved character Roy Cropper has been the prime suspect in the police investigation so far, but that could all soon change.

A trailer, released on Coronation Street’s social media accounts on Tuesday (21 May), teases what’s to come.