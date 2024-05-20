Courteney Cox reveals late Friends co-star Matthew Perry still ‘visits’ her

Courteney Cox revealed she still senses Matthew Perry around her as she gave an emotional tribute to her late Friends co-star.

The 59-year-old, who played Monica Gellar in the hit American sitcom, appeared on CBS Sunday Mornings on 19 May.

Paying tribute to Perry, who died at the age of 54 in October 2023, she said: “He was one of the funniest people in the whole world, he had the biggest heart.”

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,' Cox said.