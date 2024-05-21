Alligator attempts ‘death roll’ to evade capture on North Carolina highway

An alligator appeared to attempt a “death roll” as police attempted to capture it on a highway in North Carolina last week.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the base of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after receiving reports of a “big fella” on the road.

Police said officers removed the animal twice from Highway 17S entering Brunswick County.

“The alligator was saved from traffic on the highway and those travelling the highway were saved from the gator,” the department added.