Hissing 12ft-long alligator blocks path to school in Florida

A 12.5ft-long alligator was relocated after it was found blocking a path that children use to walk to and from school in Florida.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies received a call this week from someone concerned about the reptlie making its way down Joe’s Creek near 46th Avenue.

Officers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance.

Footage of the relocation shows police nervously laughing as they tell the creature to "sit" and call it a "good boy."