A US rapper chugged a pre-sex supplement drink and questioned why CNN booked him during a bizarre interview on Monday 20 May.

Cameron Giles, better known by his stage name Cam’ron, was asked by anchor Abby Phillip about abuse allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Who’s the talent agent for this joint?” Cam’ron asked, after necking the sex supplement drink and holding it up for the camera.

“You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy doing? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?”