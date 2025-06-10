Watch: Pep Guardiola gives passionate speech on ‘pain’ of Gaza war

Pep Guardiola delivered an emotional speech about the ‘painful’ war in Gaza whilst accepting an honorary degree from the University of Manchester.

Accepting his doctorate on Monday (9 June), the Manchester City manager said he is “deeply troubled” by the images coming out of war zones across the world, ranging from Ukraine to Gaza.

“We see the horror of thousands and thousands of innocent people suffering” but are “silent in the face of injustice,” Guardiola said.

He slammed leaders around the world who “fail to consider the inequality, vulnerability and misfortune of others”.

Elsewhere in his speech at Whitworth Hall, the 54-year-old stressed: “Let me be clear – it’s not about ideology. It’s not about, ‘I’m right and you’re wrong’. Come on, it’s just about the love of life. About the care of your neighbour.”