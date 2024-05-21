Watch as passengers are treated by medical staff on the tarmac at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport.

One person was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence on Tuesday 21 May, flinging passengers and crew around the cabin and forcing the plane to land in Bangkok.

The flight from London - bound for Singapore - fell into an air pocket while cabin crew were serving breakfast before it encountered turbulence, prompting the pilots to request an emergency landing.

A 73-year-old British man died during the incident, likely due to a heart attack, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn told a press conference.

Seven people were critically injured, some with head injuries.