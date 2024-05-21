Footage shows the damage inside a Singapore Airlines plane that hit severe turbulence before an emergency landing.

Items of hand luggage are strewn around the cabin, while gas masks and panels are seen hanging from the ceiling.

One passenger was killed and 30 injured after the flight encountered turbulence on Tuesday 21 May, flinging passengers and crew around the cabin and forcing the plane to land in Bangkok.

The flight from London - bound for Singapore - fell into an air pocket while cabin crew were serving breakfast, prompting the pilots to request an emergency landing, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said.