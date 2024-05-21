Jake Paul’s £30m private jet ‘struck by lightning mid-flight’

Jake Paul said his private jet was "struck by lightning" as he flew home from his New York press conference last week before his fight with Mike Tyson.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was travelling with friends when he screamed "we woke the gods of war" as rumbles could be heard in the background.

He posted footage on Instagram on Sunday, 20 May, showing the scenes inside his reported £30m jet.

Paul and Tyson will fight on 20 July at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It will be streamed live on Netflix.