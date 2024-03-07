Jake Paul faces up to Mike Tyson in new trailer for Netflix fight

Netflix has teased Jake Paul's upcoming fight with Mike Tyson this summer in a new trailer.

The ex-YouTube star will fight the former world heavyweight champion at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on 20 July.

Tyson, 57, has vowed to "finish" Paul, 27, in the bout which will be shown live on the streaming service's first broadcast of a combat sports event.

"[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," Tyson added.