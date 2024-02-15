Mike Tyson shows he still has incredible punching power at almost 60

Mike Tyson has shown that he still has incredible punching power, even in his 50s.

In a resurfaced video shared by coach Rafael Cordeiro, Tyson is hitting the pads in a workout session ahead of his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

The clip makes for incredible viewing, showing ‘Iron’ Mike’s hand-speed and power as he obliterates the pads in ferocious fashion.

Known for his knockout power, the two-time heavyweight world champion boasts 44 stoppages from his 50 wins.