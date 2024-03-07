When is Jake Paul v Mike Tyson? Date, time and how to watch the fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul will fight former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Texas this summer.

The former YouTube star Paul will take on the 57-year-old Tyson, one of the most legendary figures in the sport in July in Dallas.

Paul last fight on Saturday, stopping pro boxer Ryan Bourland in round one to move to 9-1. Paul’s sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Since retiring as a pro in 2005, Tyson has fought just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020.

Paul, aged 27, said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

When is it?

The fight will be on 20 July 2024 at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

How can I watch it?

The fight will be shown live on Netflix pay-per-view, and Tyson vowed to “finish” fellow American Paul, who is 30 years his junior.

Odds

There are not extensive odds available for the fight yet as it is not yet clear whether it will be an exhibition fight or professional contest, but one bookmaker has Paul as a favourite.

Paul 2/5

Tyson 7/4

Prediction

If this goes down as an exhibition bout, expect both to take it easy – especially given their past as friends. If the fight is scheduled as a professional contest, then look for Paul to take it more seriously. In the latter case, Paul's youth and activity may actually prove decisive, and it may be a matter of how long the referee lets Tyson hang in there.