Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson ‘live on Netflix’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul will fight former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Texas this summer.

The bout will see former YouTube star Paul take on the 57-year-old Tyson, one of heavyweight boxing’s most legendary figures, on 20 July.

The fight will be shown live on Netflix pay-per-view, and Tyson vowed to “finish” fellow American Paul, who is 30 years his junior. It will be staged at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Tyson will be 58 at the time of the fight, and it is not yet clear whether it will be an exhibition or professional contest.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul,” Tyson said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul, 27, tweeted: “Promotion promotion promotion. If I’m being honest, it don’t need that. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world… that’s the MVP way.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Paul last fight on Saturday, stopping pro boxer Ryan Bourland in round one to move to 9-1. Paul’s sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Since retiring as a pro in 2005, Tyson has fought just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020.