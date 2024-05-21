United Airlines flight diverted after passenger item gets stuck in seat

A United Airlines flight was diverted on Sunday, 19 May, when a passenger item became trapped in a seat.

The transatlantic journey from Zurich, Switzerland, to Chicago, Illinois, had to divert to Ireland “to address a potential safety risk caused by a laptop being stuck in an inaccessible location,” the airline said.

Playback of flight UA12 on Flightradar24 showed the aircraft, carrying 157 passengers and 10 crew, flying over Ireland before turning around and landing at Shannon airport.

The flight was rescheduled to Chicago for the next day as crew had hit their maximum duty time.

“We provided hotel accommodations for customers and arranged for a new aircraft to take them to their destination on Monday,” a United Airlines spokesperson told The Independent.