King has hobby Queen refuses to ‘interfere’ with, royal expert claims

King Charles III has a hobby that Queen Camilla will not “interfere” with, a royal expert has claimed.

The monarch, 75, has been a lifetime advocate of environmental issues and gardening.

His Majesty has been patron of the National Gardens Scheme, which opens privately-owned gardens on selected dates for charity, since 2002 when he was the Prince of Wales.

Biographer Angela Levin told GB News: “They love going to garden centres and they do it a lot during the year. Camilla doesn’t interfere with [Charles’s] garden at Highgrove.”