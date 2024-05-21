Queen Camilla makes Bridgerton admission during Chelsea Flower Show visit

The Queen admitted she had watched Bridgerton as she toured a garden inspired by the television show during a royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with the King.

Camilla said “I watched the first lot” during her visit to a garden based on the Penelope Featherington character from the hit Netflix Regency-era show.

The royal couple were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they visited the world-famous Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show on Monday afternoon (20 May) in London.

Charles said “there’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown” as he toured the show’s first “no adults allowed” garden with Camilla.