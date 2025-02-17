For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman shot dead at a Kent pub has been named by police as 43-year-old Lisa Smith from Slough.

She was pronounced dead outside the Three Horseshoes pub on Valentine’s Day, after police were called shortly after 7pm.

Police are continuing to search the River Thames for a suspect who is believed to have been seen on the wrong side of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge in Dartford.

A car and firearm linked to the suspect were recovered next to the Dartford Crossing after police were called to Main Road in Knockholt at 7.02pm on Friday.

Police are focusing their efforts to locate the suspect, who was known to Ms Smith, and recover him from the water.

Landlady Michelle Thomas told Sky News that she had been preparing the Valentine’s dinner when she heard two loud bangs she initially thought were fireworks.

She said: “There was so much commotion — screaming, shouting, crying.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...