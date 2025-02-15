For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman in her forties was shot dead at a village pub in Kent on Valentine’s Day evening sparking a manhunt.

Kent Police said they were called to a “disturbance” at the Three Horseshoes pub on Main Road in Knockholt, near Sevenoaks, just after 7pm on Friday.

They found a woman with “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and a murder investigation is now underway after the woman was declared dead at the scene.

open image in gallery They found a woman with “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and she died at the scene ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

A firearm was found alongside a vehicle linked to the shooting at the Dartford Crossing as officers attempt to locate those connected with the killing.

Police have set up a cordon around the crime scene as forensic teams scour the site for leads. A blue car is being investigated with multiple yellow tags placed around it.

The force added in a statement: “Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where a woman in her 40s had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

“She was declared deceased at the scene and a murder investigation is underway. Her next of kin has been informed.

open image in gallery Forensic investigators are attending the scene ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

“As part of inquiries, officers attended the Dartford Crossing where a vehicle linked to the incident was recovered, alongside a firearm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved.”

The suspect was a man who knew the victim, police said.

The Three Horseshoes pub said in a statement: “Following the official press release of the tragic incident that happened on the premises last night - all of us at the Three Horseshoes want to send our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“We also want to send our support to anyone else in the local and surrounding community who have been impacted by this. Please be respectful of everyone involved at this difficult time, thank you.”

The pub announced earlier in the day that it was closed on Saturday and hoped to reopen as usual on Sunday.