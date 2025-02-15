Police manhunt under way after woman injured at Kent pub
Officers were called to the Three Horseshoes in Knockholt on Friday night.
Police are searching for a man after a woman was injured at a pub near Sevenoaks, Kent.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries just after 7pm on Friday.
A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found.
Kent Police said efforts to find him and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
A spokesman said: “The suspect, a man who is believed to be known to the victim, left the area and is currently outstanding.
“Enquiries to locate him and to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”
Witnesses told the BBC the woman had been shot, but this is yet to be confirmed by police.
Steve Maines, a parish councillor in Knockholt, told the broadcaster: “We were sitting having our Valentine’s Day meal when all of a sudden we heard this huge commotion outside in the car park.
“We were told someone had been shot so we had to leave.”
A message posted on the Three Horseshoes’ Facebook page said it will remain closed on Saturday following a “tragic incident outside the pub last night”.