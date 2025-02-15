Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Kent shooting latest: Gun found in car on bridge at Dartford Crossing after woman killed at village pub

A murder investigation has been opened into the Knockholt shooting, with the woman’s killer still on the run

Alex Croft
Saturday 15 February 2025 14:16 GMT
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

A manhunt is underway after a woman in her forties was shot dead at a Kent pub on Valentine’s Day.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at the Three Horseshoes in the village of Knockholt, near Sevenoaks, on Friday evening. She was declared dead at the scene after police arrived shortly after 7pm.

A search for the killer continues after they fled the scene. Kent Police found a vehicle containing a gun on the bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

Police have opened a murder investigation after the shooting. Authorities say the suspected killer was a man who knew the victim but have not released any further information.

Steve Maines, a parish councillor in Knockholt, told the BBC: “We were sitting having our Valentine’s Day meal when all of a sudden we heard this huge commotion outside in the car park.

“We were told someone had been shot so we had to leave.”

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved,” police said, adding the woman’s family had been informed of her death.

Pub at centre of the shooting issues statement

The Three Horseshoes pub, the site of the shooting, announced it is closed today due to the shooting.

In a statement earlier, the pub said: "The Three Horseshoes will be CLOSED today Saturday 15th February following a tragic incident outside the pub last night, sorry for any inconvenience. Hopefully we will be open on Sunday as usual x thank you."

Alex Croft15 February 2025 14:20

In pictures: Police cordon off the scene

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
Alex Croft15 February 2025 14:03

Manhunt after woman dies in shooting at village pub in Kent on Valentine’s Day

A woman in her forties was shot dead at a pub in Knockholt on Friday evening sparking a manhunt, Kent Police said.

Police said they were called to a “disturbance” at the Three Horseshoes pub on Main Road, where they found a woman in her 40s with “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds”.

A murder investigation is underway after the woman was declared dead at the scene, police said, adding that her family has been informed.

A firearm was found alongside a vehicle linked to the shooting at the Dartford Crossing.

Kent: Manhunt launched after woman dies in Valentine’s Day shooting at village pub

The woman was shot dead on Valentine’s Day

Alex Croft15 February 2025 14:03

