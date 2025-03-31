Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Three killed including girl, 4, in Kettering house fire named by police

Northamptonshire Police launch investigation into cause of blaze in Rushton on Friday night

Sian Elvin
Monday 31 March 2025 10:48 BST
(The Independent)

Three people killed in a fire at a historic former station house in Rushton have been named as Emma Conn, 30, her four-year-old daughter Mayci Fox, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, Northamptonshire Police said.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the force released the names with support from their families and the agreement of the coroner’s office.

The fire broke out in Station Road, Rushton, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Northamptonshire Police said an investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze and the families have requested privacy.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

